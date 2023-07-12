Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Gera Ann Feist, speeding, $112; Shaylee K. Barngrover, forfeiture, no valid registration/expired registration, $110

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Clayton Coleman, open container by operator of vehicle, $510 

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

James Thomas Morris, Union City, Okla., speeding, $115; Cheng Yuan Wen, San Francisco, Calif., speeding, $121; Megan K. Whitney, Chicago, Ill., speeding, $121; Benjamin M. Osias, Lincoln Park, N.J., speeding, $131; Osias, illegal lane change, $110; Quincy M. Buchanan, Houston, Texas, speeding, $118 

 

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Lecia Jones, Shawnee, Okla., disorderly conduct, $310;

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.