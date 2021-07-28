Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Larry Hedderman, $140; Frank Goodyear, $130; Donna Lester, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Merwyn Megee, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Kadence Holman, theft under $1,000, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $766.18; Eric Gilbert, no seat belt, $25; Reuben Spomer, illegal passing, $140;
Harold Chlarson, possession of controlled substance, jail 60 days, 56 days, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Harold Chlarson, invalid driver’s license, $95; Harold Chlarson, invalid docs, $125; Harold Chlarson, no auto insurance, $545; Jackson Gail, invalid driver’s license, $140; Wayne Wright II, no seat belt, $25; Wayne Wright II, no seat belt with passenger under 12 years old, $25; Patrick Allen, expired temporary license, $140; Coy Novakovich, under 21-year old possessing alcohol, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Isaac Johnson, Decatur, Ill., $135; Gaston Bourg, Kenner, La., $103; Marcus Novy, Pewaukee, Wis., $175; Chad Hurd, Grants Pass, Ore., $101; Catherine Martin, Millersville, Md., $97; Fan Yang, Chicago, $105; Eric Cormier, Eaton, N.H., $409; Josiah Runningcrow, Hardin, Mont., $195; Roy Houlette, Sherman Oaks, Calif., $165; Karen Horsch, Hastings, Minn., $140; Marcy Riedel, Shawnee, Kan., $105; Todd Evans, Lovell, $103;
Garry Camy, Rockland, Mass., $115; Harold Patterson, Bend, Ore., $175; Benjamin Lindquist, Macomb, Mich., $133; Fred Judd, Idaho Falls, Idaho, $103; Edwin Hom, Eagan, Minn., $103; Emma Findling, Portland, Ore., $105; Daria Lomasney, Las Vegas, $145; Amber Espinoza, Otto, $125;
Ramon Hernandez, Worland, $210; Steven Bushey, Boulder City, Nev., $140; John Buehman, Alliance, Ohio, $103; Shannon Veeder, Youngsville, La., $125; Kyle Roberts, Longmont, Colo., $155; Francisco Gil, Vancouver, Wash., $145; Abigail Dodson, Marietta, Ga., $135; Prince Fuentes, Hot Springs, S.D., $99; Elizabeth Miller, Houston, $105; Christopher Mann, Denver, $145;
James Larmer, Luttrell, Tenn., $115; Patrick Kelly, Billings, $188; Meher Medida, Eden Prairie, Minn., $135; Kathryn Haddock, Fernandina Beach, Fla., $105; Nicholas Pollock, Bryce, Utah, $135; Robert Compton, Parker, Colo., $115; Christopher Handwerger, Washington, D.C., $120; Maxwell Schubert, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, $274.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Benally, Fort Washakie, no proof of insurance, $560; Jackson Leblanc, Alpine, theft under $1,000, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $605.61; Kaylea Hitch, Alpine, theft under $1,000, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $705.61; Skyler Bradbury, Farmington, Utah, expired temporary license, $140; Derek Farney, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $450;
Gideon Bernstein, Scituate Way, Mass., fishing without a license, $250; Darren Cox, Atlanta, breach of peace, jail 20 days, 18 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Brittany Shaw, Ada, Ohio, breach of peace and property destruction under $1,000, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $870; Kristofer Wright, Rock Springs, theft under $1,000, jail 90 days, 84 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Paul Foster, Richland, Utah, fishing without a license, $150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.