Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Lucas L. Washington, 23, and Hartly B. Thorington, 22, both of Powell.
Brandon R. Garner, 30, and Casie Renee Watson, 28, both of Dothan, Ala.
Charles A. Koch, 33, and Brandy R. Alexander, 31, both of San Antonio, Texas.
Evan James Bartel, 25, and Kaylena R. Atnip, 26, both of Cody.
Austin W. Waisanen, 29, and Shaleas L. Harrison, 38, both of Cody.
Trevor J. Tucker, 43, and Casie N. Cox, 34, both of Ralston.
Douglas W. Thrift, 40, and Neenu A. Varghese, 30, both of Santa Barbara, Calif.
Douglas R. Myers, 43, of Moorcroft, and Sindi B. Lane, 50, of Gillette.
Michael R. Ramirez, 41, and Jessica L. Cowles, 40, both of Cody.
Wyatt M. Dominick, 29, and Julianna G. Franklin, 29, both of Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.