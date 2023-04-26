Cash Colton Whisonant was born April 20, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center to Natalie and Colton Whisonant of Casper.
He weighed 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Cash joins sister Wacey, 1 1/2.
Grandparents are Bob and Peggy Whisonant and Blaine and Kim Rassmussen, all of Cody.
