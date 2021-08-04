Eleanor Arwen Mathews was born July 20, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to Ashley and Austin Mathews of Cheyenne.
She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces.
Eleanor joins sister Josephine, 2.
Grandparents are Marie Szatkowski of Cheyenne, Gary and Nancy Szatkowski of Powell, and Wayne and Karen Mathews of Cody.
Freedom Reigns Moore was born July 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jodi and Philip Moore of Powell.
He weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces.
Freedom joins Bailee Loftus, 18, Nakoa Moore, 1, Forever Moore, twin sister.
Grandparents are Orville and Tonie Moore, and Almar and Julie Biktgorn.
Forever Mercy Moore was born July 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jodi and Philip Moore of Powell.
She weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces.
Freedom joins Bailee Loftus, 18, Nakoa Moore, 1, Freedom Moore, twin brother.
Grandparents are Orville and Tonie Moore, and Almar and Julie Biktgorn.
Lillyann June was born July 27, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Bryanna Sanders and Jon Bjornestad of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Lillyann joins siblings Lennyx Sanders and Lochlann Sanders.
Grandparents are Mark and Rita Bjornestad, and James and Christine Sanders.
Zilylah Abygail Barker was born July 26, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Briana and Johnny Barker of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 18.25 inches long.
Zilylah joins siblings Eilyanah, 5, and Kalysta, 3.
Grandparents are Dirk and Shari Eshem, Bridget Snyder and Nancy Carter.
Calvin Musser was born July 30, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Mallory and Forrest Musser of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Calvin joins sibling Charlie, 2.
Grandparents are Jaci and Eric Wright, Shelley and Mark Musser, and the late Pilar Muñoz.
Hadley Hooten was born Aug. 2, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kayla Cortez and Harvey Hooten of Cody.
Grandparents are Wendy Cortez, Harvey Hooten Sr. and Debbie James, and Joyce Davis.
