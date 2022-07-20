Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Margot M. Wilkinson, forfeiture, speeding 10 mph over limit, $122; Barbara M. Mason, failure to yield at intersection, crash, $210; Walter J. McNeill, speeding 10 mph over limit, $113; David Dewayne Durtsche, fail to maintain a single lane, $100; Chance Austin Norleen, speeding 10 mph over limit, $112.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
James E. Brady, Mesa, Ariz., careless driving, crash, $210; Zhao Ren, Flushing, NY, speeding 10 mph over limit, $128; Aaron K. Glover, Oklahoma City, speeding 10 mph over limit, $112; Nelson L. Zook, Lancaster, Pa., forfeiture, speeding 10 mph over limit, $122; Hanna S. Winters, Otto, forfeiture, speeding 10 mph over limit, $109.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brandy A. Heard, dog at large, $75; Evan Shelton, fine, disorderly conduct, $150; Zayden C. Cockrell, fine, disorderly conduct, $150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.