Jemimah Joan Eve Torres was born Sept. 20, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Joel and Clari Torres of Powell.
She weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce.
She joins sibling Jazlyn Farman, 14.
Grandparents are Joel and Mabel Torres, Gerald and Hulene Nicholson.
Danielle Jayne Romero was born Sept. 21, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Toni and Vincent Romero of Bozeman, Mont.
She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Anita Lewis, Rueban Lewis, Victoria Romero, and Rick Romero.
Weston Sproat was born Sept. 21, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Courtney and Adam Sproat of Cody.
He weighed 9 pounds.
He joins sibling Wyatt Sproat, 3.
Grandparents are Carol and Gary Sproat, Dan and Denise Dymond.
Rowdy Ransom Logan was born Sept. 21, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jill and Ransom Logan of Thermopolis.
He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
He joins siblings Paisley Logan, 10, and Levi Logan, 7.
Grandparents are Bruce and Gail Jacobson, and Agnes Logan.
