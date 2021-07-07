Beverly Schneider was born July 4, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Rachel Moser and Jacob Schneider of Worland.
She weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces.
Beverly joins siblings Sophia, 6, and Tayton, 3.
Grandparents are Keven Moser, Cha-Cha Moser and Millie Vadnais.
Elena Torres was born June 29, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Alicia and Ricardo Torres of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Elena joins siblings Andrew, 8, and Xavier, 3.
Grandparents are Brent and Rita Crooks, and Ricardo and Lupita Torres.
