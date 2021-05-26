Esmé Maraye Brazney Brost was born May 20, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Chanda Brazney and Ryan Brost of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Esmé joins sibling Aria Brazney Brost, 5.
Grandparents are Jim Brost, Tami Brost, and Bob and Linda Brazney.
Ryatt William Goolsbey was born May 20, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kalee and Bill Goolsbey of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Ryatt joins brothers Russell, 10, Rhett, 9, Rowdee, 7, Rhylee, 4, and Rhenn, 2.
Grandparents are Lee and Starla Craig, and Perry and Kristi Hatter.
Great grandparents are Bill Hall, Helen Craig, Elizabeth Hatter and Mary Gradert.
