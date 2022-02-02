Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jesse Weber, $210; Chelsi Debuff, $115; Brian Lee, $15; Melissa McAlmond, $15; Grady Monfeldt, $103; Grady Monfeldt, $105; Ethan Thomasson, $103; John Alksnis, $135; Meade Dominick, $103; Glenn Nielson, $140.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Caitlin Chuey, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, jail 60 days, 50 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Amanda Wright, interference with a peace officer, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Emily Winter, theft of under $1,000, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320; Taylor Neuman, expired temporary license, $140; Neuman, no seat belt, $25; Sheri Edgar, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 180 days, 165 suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation, $1,020; Edgar, leaving the scene of an accident, $650; Scott Sessions, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,070; Roy Hall, invalid driver’s license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Mason Redstar Miller, Red Lodge, 6 months unsupervised probation, $990; Justin Head, Menomonie, Wis., $170; Roxanne Delaune, Elk Creek, Va., $130; Stephen Price, Jackson, $135; Jed Mooney, Libby, Mont., $120; Taylor Nygard, Wolf Point, Mont., $120; Hadley Ross, Buena Vista, Colo., $99.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Zackary Tippetts, Lovell, invalid docs, $140; Steve Bang, Riverton, illegal passing, $140; Aaron Brannan, Riverton, illegal window tint, $90; Cynthia Storti, Laporte, Minn., driving under the influence of alcohol, 1 year unsupervised probation; Kristofer Michaels, Burlington, following too closely, $90; Brewster Agar, Thermopolis, no seat belt, $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.