Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Garrett Castagne, $115; Timothy Purvis, $113; Brook Goodrich, $130; Nicholas McClain, $140; Amber Simon-Power, $135; Kirwin Johnson, $115; Ronald Kencke, $15; Robby Newkirk, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ashtin Drake, fleeing or attempting to elude police and interference with a peace officer, jail 180 days, 161 suspended, 2 years supervised probation, $1,170; Timothy Purvis, no seat belt, $25; George Turechek, no seat belt, $25; Peter Pratt, restricted license, $150; Connor Hunt, expired temporary license, $75; Anna Koelmel, illegal left turn, $90; Sandra Hendricks, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
John Van Dyk, Sunray, Texas, $145; Shawn Moore, Rawlins, $15; Elizabeth Maki, $105; Jessica Cotto, Vienna, Va., $99; Ernst Fischer, Riverton, $120; Jacob Alles, Columbia City, Ind., $130; Chyann Strunk, Clinton, Utah, $175; Matthew Wells, Billings, $125; Morey Boche, Riverton, $103; Truette Chatman, Chamberlain, S.D., $15; Wanda Goodman, Sanibel, Fla., $190; Marco Millan, Portland, $135; John Pruitt, Twin Falls, Idaho, $15; Sarah Talley, Tutwiler, Miss., $140; Sarah Bell, Fernley, Nevada, $135; Donald Burton, Lyle, Wash., $150; Miguel Emiliano-Rios, Aurora, Colo., $120; Daryl Isaacs, Bellevue, Neb., $185; Cathay Dunn, Centennial, Colo., $180; Joshua White, Cheyenne, $105; Debra Brennan, Filer, Idaho, $105; Brian Weatherly, Vernon, Texas, $15; Thomas Strain, Woodbridge, Va., $175; Kumar Rajesh, Weston, Fla., $101; Amy Fox, Mansfield, Texas, $15; Richard Wecker, Missoula, Mont., $215.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Enes Mrsic, Boise, Idaho, failure to use seat belt while operating commercial vehicle, $100; Brennan Robinson, Billings, interstate driver under 21-years of age, $190; Brian Coley, Billings, carrier name not displayed, $90; Brian Coley, Billings, no medical certification, $190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.