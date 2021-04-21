Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Gailya Gianakos, $125; Charles Radtke, $105; Forest Boluyt, $130; Suzanna Tope, $115; Kain Baxter, $105; Apryl Cameron, $125; Carl Emmett, $160; Pauline Wambeke, $105; Jay Arnold, $103; Antoinette Elliott, $120; Bethany McClain, $120; Andrea Chisholm, $103; Joseph Wooden, $101.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Eboni Jackson, use of controlled substances, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Elizabeth Hoy, use of controlled substances, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $670; Patricia Parsons, expired temporary license, $140; Forest Boluyt, no seat belt, $25; William Mackey, no seat belt, $25; Whitney Turnsplenty, driving with suspended license, $440; Andrew Crawford, driving with suspended license, $440; Dalton Donahoo, driving with suspended license, $440; Jake Edgar, failure to stop at stop sign, $120; Jami Hicks, driving with a suspended license, $440.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
James Russell, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, $160; Daylor Youngblood, Bluffdale, Utah, $115; Dale Eastlick, Grand Junction, Colo., $15; Braxton Fehring, Riverton, $125; Dennis Taylor, McKinney, Texas, $175; Charles Pharris, Steamboat Springs, Colo., $115; David Sprott, Laramie, $101; Tallon Wiles, Burlington, $150; Randall Goodman, Arroyo Grande, Calif., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan Vachon, Boulder, Colo., failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Ryan Bailey, Casper, criminal trespass, jail 60 days, 50 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970; Bailey, property destruction under $1,000, jail 60 days, 50 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970.
