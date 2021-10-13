Eegan James Joy was born Oct. 5, 2021, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ethan and Emily Joy of Frannie.
He weighed 6 pounds 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Eegan joins siblings Ellidi, 12, and Elora, 11.
Grandparents are Donald and Betty Joy, Tanya Ball, and Kay and Harlan Bowles.
