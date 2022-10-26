Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Wayne William Wright, $133; Skye B. Keller, $103; James L. Bassett, $515; Nathan P. Soderberg, $103; Adrienne De Wilde, $125.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Raymond L. Jackson, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, jail 180 days, 160 suspended, 1 year probation, $540; Jackson, driving vehicle within single lane, $540; Landon Christopher Siegler, DUI, jail 45 days, 41 suspended, 6 months probation, $470; Corbin Hendrix, possession of controlled substance, jail 60 days, 57 suspended, 1 year probation, $270; Jessica Curtis, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $70; Richard Perkins, operating vehicle with improper equipment, $90; Amanda Keyes, DUI, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 1 year probation, $620; Frank H. Goodyear, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, 1st offense, $250; James L. Bassett, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, jail 45 days, 38 suspended, 6 months probation, $515.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Bell, Greenville, S.C., $105; Harrison Porter, Red Lodge, $103; Joseph Lally, Charlotte, N.C., $130; Charles Lancaster, Alamo, Calif., $125; James Orr, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., $103; Leobardo Vargas Ortega, Rock Springs, $120; Stephen Emig, Scottsdale, Ariz., $15; Brandon Tracy, Arlington, Va., $97; Daniel Damron, Billings, $119; John Higgins, Dade City, Fla., $115; Tayson Wayne Bullock, Pocatello, Idaho, $101.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cindy L. Radloff, Delaware, Ohio, battery, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months probation, $420; Charlotte Brown, Ten Sleep, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Erin Paige Royer, Powell, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, 6 months probation, $270; Dillon F. Nix, Powell, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months probation, $520; Dewey R. Standifer, Basin, reckless driving, $220; Adam N. Robison, Thomasville, Ga., taking elk without a license, $1,240.
