Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Miles Alexander Lange, 19, warrant, Oct. 6.
Jamison William Afterbuffalo, 19, operating vehicle without interlock, Oct. 12.
Emilio Guillermo Espinoza Montenegro, 37, warrant, Oct. 14.
Robert Alex Jackson, 68, DUI, Oct. 15.
Christopher Luke Iverson, 42, warrant, Oct. 17.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash occurred on County Road YXD, 3:58 p.m., Oct. 2.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue, possible head-on and injury, 11:52 a.m., Oct. 3.
Caller on WYO 294 says there are goats on the road, 3:35 p.m., Oct. 3.
Caller on Douglas Drive said a neighbor is speeding up and down the road. Deputy provided assistance, 6:13 p.m., Oct. 4.
Reddi report says there is a dark blue truck not maintaining the lane and person throwing beer cans from the window, 10:32 p.m., Oct. 7.
Caller on US 14A says a light blue vehicle left Lovell and driver is highly intoxicated, 11:35 a.m., Oct 8.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6WX/County Road 6QS. Stop sign run over, 6:01 p.m., Oct. 9.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6NS, blue truck with a missing tire in the middle of the road, 11:32 a.m., Oct. 15.
Other
Caller on Sunburst Drive believes a black sheep dog is being neglected and is wandering around looking starved, Deputy provided assistance, 10:48 a.m., Oct.3.
Caller on Road 19 would like to speak to deputy regarding threatening behavior of a person. Deputy provided assistance, 11:41 a.m., Oct. 4.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W reports suspicious activity with a blue or brown car with the doors open and windows down, no person seen. Deputy provided assistance, 2:08 p.m., Oct. 5.
Caller on County Road 3JC said fence is cut so that a vehicle could drive through, 10:58 a.m., Oct. 6.
Caller on Hastings Horseshoe said someone is siphoning gas from a truck, 9:36 a.m., Oct. 7.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W said a horse is running on the North Fork, fully saddled. Returned to owner, 4:25 p.m., Oct. 8.
Caller on County Road 2AB said a red mule is running along roadway going in and out of the road, 11:09 a.m., Oct. 11.
Caller on County Road 7WC said a person is shooting a weapon from a raft. Deputy provided assistance, 12:17 p.m., Oct. 15.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jessica L. Curtis, 30, warrant, Oct. 11.
Brian Z. Parko, 30, arrested for warrant, Oct. 11.
Kenneth L. Crawford, 22, warrant, Oct. 11.
Joshua Gambill, 34, DUI, failure to maintain single lane and speed, Oct. 12.
Joshua Hebert, 27, warrant, Oct. 14.
Larissa Yates, 35, under the influence of controlled substance, Oct. 14.
Augustus Dines, 22, DUI, failure to maintain lane and no tail lights, Oct. 15.
Aaron Smith, 42, warrant, possession of controlled substance, Oct. 15.
Corbin Hendrix, 26, possession of controlled substance, Oct. 15.
Larissa L. Yates, 35, warrant, Oct. 17.
Nicole E. Perkins, 41, probation and parole arrest, Oct. 17.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Two-car crash with no injuries or blockage, 7:39 a.m., Oct. 12.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says Domino’s employees keeps parking in the coffee house parking lot and have been repeatedly asked not to do so. Officer provided assistance, 10:34 a.m., Oct. 12.
Motor vehicle crash on 14th Street/Beck Avenue. Two car crash with no injuries and total lane blockage, 9:18 a.m., Oct. 13.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue said a truck looks like its brakes are on fire. Officer provided assistance, 9:18 p.m., Oct. 14.
Motor vehicle crash on 16th Street. Hit and run, white Ford Taurus left the scene, 9:14 a.m., Oct. 17.
Other
Caller on Cougar Avenue said neighbor was taking pictures of her in the backyard while she was sitting on her back step. Officer provided assistance, 10:47 a.m., Oct. 11.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says an employee’s ex-boyfriend keeps calling and harassing her and other employees, 11:20 a.m., Oct. 11.
Caller on Cedar Lane believes license plate was stolen off of truck, 5:35 p.m., Oct. 11.
Caller on Clover Street said someone tried to break into residence last night. Officer provided assistance, 11:01 a.m., Oct. 12.
Caller on Canyon View Avenue said they are being harassed by upstairs neighbors regarding dogs, 11:35 a.m., Oct. 12.
Caller on 11th Street said a woman is afraid to leave her apartment because she is being harrassed by another resident. Officer provided assistance, 12:34 p.m., Oct. 12.
Caller on West Avenue said there is a crying teenager on doorstep and requests a welfare check. Officer provided assistance, 3:45 p.m., Oct. 12.
Caller on 14th Street/Sheridan Avenue says a 68-year-old male is intoxicated. Officer provided assistance, 1:00 a.m., Oct. 13.
Caller on 29th Street says there is a camera pointed out of window into the parking lot and they are feeling uncomfortable by this, 6:45 p.m., Oct. 13
Caller on 19th Street is a 39-year-old male who believed he was poisoned. Officer provided assistance, 9:12 a.m., Oct. 14.
Caller on 17th Street said there are 5 or 6 males wearing hoodies and fanny packs. Their van is next door at the hotel with a bunch of gas cans on top. Caller said they seem to be acting sketchy, 4:03 p.m., Oct. 16.
Caller on 26th Street said resident at this location is piling up horse manure and it’s inhumane, 9:57 a.m., Oct. 17.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said the man in the above apartment is dumping animal remains over the fence and the complex’s animals are eating it and getting sick. Apartment managers won’t do anything. Officer provided assistance, 11:42 a.m., Oct. 17.
