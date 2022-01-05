Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Hanna Harrigan, $130; Craig Olson, $103; Brian Parko, $113.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Kevin Straw, no seat belt, $25; Jimmy Basso, failure to display valid license plates, $100; Clifton McLeod, expired temporary license, $140; Ricky Case, expired temporary license, $140; Brian Parko, no seat belt, $25; Emily South, failure to purchase conservation stamp, $100.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Eleanor Rahm, Castle Rock, Colo., $160; William Fuller, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, $130; Kayla Keen, Billings, $115; Damon Watts, Lovell, $105; Caleb Welde, Lovell, $170; Jaxson Jensen, Thermopolis, $215; Sigornie Pfefferle, Salt Lake City, $130; Jimmie Youree, Billings, $145; Joshua Jameson, Lovell, $75; Charles Jones, Bozeman, $145.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Teresa Ornelas, Sioux City, Iowa, expired temporary license, $140; Clifton Bennett, Beggs, Okla., vehicle overweight, $398; Arthur Cunningham, Dallas, passing in no passing zone, $140; Jack Joyce, Hyattville, improper passing, $90.

