Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Latishia Roberts, 23, warrant service, April 12.
Cole Bruch, 24, driving while under the influence, first offense, April 13.
Salome Delacruz, 18, warrant service, April 15.
Albert Kukuchka Jr., 59, warrant service, April 15.
Landon Lengfelder, 19, warrant service, April 15.
Traffic
Caller on Milkyway Dr. in Cody said a light-colored ATV is racing back and forth on Milkyway and Sunburst, no registration on the ATV, single rider not wearing a helmet. Deputy provided assistance 5:14 p.m. April 10.
Horse in the road on Road 2 in Powell, 5:10 p.m. April 11.
Abandoned gold car left in the middle of the road on Lane 8 and Road 7 in Powell, 11:12 a.m. April 12.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell, vehicle ran into a house, 3:33 p.m., April 13.
Blue car speeding on Road 10 in Powell, deputies unable to locate 8:08 p.m.
Caller reported that on Arapahoe Trail and County Road 6WX in Cody, headed towards town is a gray car varying speeds and tailgaiting, 2:38 p.m. April 16.
Cows on the road on Country Road 6UU in Cody, cows returned to owners, 8:01 p.m. April 16.
REDDI report on US 14A in Powell, white van swerving all over the road going 40 in a 70. Case referred to another agency, 10:01 p.m. April 16.
Other
Caller called to report guard rail has been damaged on County Road 2AB, Cody, 12:42 p.m. April 10.
Deceased 73-year-old male found on Murray Lane in Cody 11:52 a.m. April 11.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell says items were stolen from vehicles, 2:40 p.m. April 11.
Caller said does not think the horses are being fed on Sunburst Dr. in Cody. She drives by multiple times a week and does not see hay in the area. Deputy provided assistance, 4:43 p.m. April 12.
Caller on Sunburst Dr. in Cody, concerned that two donkeys aren’t being given enough food and water, 6:59 a.m., April 14.
Caller on Lane 5W in Frannie wants a civil standby. Deputies gave assistance, 4:02 p.m. April 14.
Deceased 70 year old female found occurred on US 14-16-20 E, in Cody, 9:03 a.m., April 15.
Caller on Main St. and Clark Ave. in Ralston, says there is a car under the bridge, looks like it was dumped there, 10:56 p.m. April 15.
Deceased 62 year old female found occurred on County Road 6WX, in Cody, 7:40 a.m., April 16.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michael Rosacci Jr., 38, warrant, April 13.
Samantha Caldwell, 28, warrant, April 13.
Crystal Snyder, 46, warrant, April 14.
Christian Birky, 40, warrant, April 14.
Flint Flesher, 48, warrant, April 14.
James H. Allen, 66. domestic battery.
Libby Alexander, 31, possession of controlled substance, breach of peace, April 18.
Disturbance
Rolling white Dodge Durango with Oklahoma. plates headed east bound on US 14-16-20 and WYO 291 caller stated her and her husband were arguing and he was doing speeds up to 100 mph and would not let her out of the car. Officer provided assistance 5:56 p.m. April 12.
Caller on Stampede Ave. says her sister in law is harassing her at work and wants to talk to an officer about what to do, 11:32 a.m. April 14.
Domestic in progress on Big Horn Ave., lots of yelling and screaming on the phone, male vs. female. Officer assisted 12:54 p.m. April 14.
Caller on Greever St. reporting a noisy dog that is outside barking. Officer provided assistance, 9:28 a.m. April 16.
Caller on Stampede Ave. advises that her sister in law is following her and harassing her at work. This is an ongoing issue, 11:21 a.m. April 18.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E says there is a female out front, there might have been a domestic between two occupants, 6:17 p.m. April 18.
Traffic
Vehicle backed into a parked car on Yellowstone Ave. 1:53 p.m., April 12.
Caller on County Road 2AB says there is a vehicle rolled over with its lights on but no one around, 2:24 a.m. April 13.
Officer initiated assistance on County Road 3CX and HWY 14A. Semi slid off road no damage 9:37 a.m. April 15.
Caller on Blue Water Ct. called to report parking problem. Multiple vehicles parked around address and on River View. Vehicles belong to an address on the 1200 block of Blue Water Ct. Officer provided assistance 11:29 a.m. April 15.
Delayed reporting of motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Ave. Caller’s vehicle hit by grey Dodge Ram 1500 license unknown, non-injury, other party returned to exchange information. Officer issued a warning 1:07 p.m. April 15.
Motor vehicle crash on Depot Dr., caller’s son hit a curb yesterday and damaged his car. AAA advised he needed a police report before they would tow vehicle. Officers unable to assist 2:55 p.m. April 17.
Other
Caller on Meadow Lane Ave. would like to speak with Code Enforcement Officer regarding trap that she was given. Assistance was given 7:11 a.m., April 12.
Caller on 15th St. says that there is a transient hanging out in the area and has been panhandling. Officer assisted 1:45 p.m. April 12.
Welfare check on Rocky Rd. Caller has not had contact with subject since Friday. Officers provided assistance 6:30 p.m. April 12.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. would like assistance from an officer to retrieve his old saddle he dropped off to be worked on. Officers unable to assist 12:30 p.m. April 13.
Theft occurred on Yellowstone Ave. one person in custody in the office not searched or cuffed, 5:13 p.m. April 13.
Person went to lobby of police station on River View Dr. wanting to talk to officer regarding a check received, 9:22 a.m. April 14.
Welfare check requested on South Chugwater Drive. Caller has been unable to make contact with her brother and phone is disconnected. Officer assisted 9:36 a.m. April 14.
Caller on Rocky Rd. called to report her vehicle was stolen. Officer gave assistance 10:54 a.m. April 14.
Manager on 13th St. advised 19 year old employee was consuming alcohol while at work. Officer gave assistance 12:01 p.m. April 14.
Caller reported stray light brown, older dog with no collar and not aggressive on 26th and Central Ave. Dog returned to owner 12:57 p.m. April 15.
Welfare check on 11th St. Caller concerned for a friend of his. Sounded like she was outside walking. Officer provided assistance 5:06 p.m. April 15.
Caller on Beck Ave. says a random car just drove by her house and occupants threatened her, 8:19 p.m. April 15.
Caller on Mallard St. says there is a strange truck parked in her driveway revving the engine. The vehicle has two occupants inside that have been there for about 15 minutes. Officer provided assistance 11:40 p.m. April 15.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says a lady came onto his property and tried to talk to him when she wasn’t supposed to and tried to steal from him. Officer provided assistance 9:37 p.m. April 16.
Caller on Draw St. says her sister is missing, she went out and didn’t return. Officer provided assistance 12:57 p.m. April 17.
Reporting party went to lobby of police station and said her husband just beat her up on Sheridan Ave. 7:57 p.m. April 17.
Caller on 17th St. states she needs help with her knee and would like to speak to an officer and wants to talk in person. Officer gave assistance, 1:08 a.m. April 18.
Caller on 17th St. and Stampede Ave. states he has a ladder that fell off a truck in his possession if someone calls in looking they can call him. Ladder was returned to owner, 7:50 a.m., April 18.
Caller on C St. needs advice on how to repossess a vehicle she helped finance for someone, officers unable to assist, 11:14 a.m. April 18.
Caller on Outlook Ct. says ditch waste has been stacked behind his fence, 11:31 a.m. April 18.
Caller on 17th St. says there is a stray cat on the north playground. Officer assisted cat was gone upon arrival, 12:01 a.m. April 18.
Caller on Alger Ave. says there is a pink bike in the area that appears to have been tossed in the bushes, 4:43 p.m. April 18.
Caller on Rocky Rd. says her neighbors 2-year old wandered to her house and she is unable to contact the home owner. Officer gave assistance 5:50 p.m. April 18.
Caller at Sheridan Ave. and 16th St. thinks someone stole her snowboards and is trying to sell them online, 6:43 p.m. April 18.
Caller on 31st St. wants to talk to an officer because the clothes he just got are burning his eyes, he is worried they might be drugged. Officer gave assistance, 9:37 p.m. April 18.
