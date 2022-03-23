Jax Robert Blough was born March 14, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Cierra and Trey Blough of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces.
He joins sibling Courtland, 1 and a half.
Grandparents are Rod and Sherri Schutzman and Jay and Cindy Blough.
Riggin Douglas Krei was born March 14, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Sydney and Carter Krei of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Scott Wirick and Mr. and Mrs. James Krei.
Owen Edward Hubbell was born March 18, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Mariah and Taylor Hubbell of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Grandparents are Mindee Oliver, Brian Shumard, Teresa Hubbell, and Eric Hubbell.
Jett Jordan Jameson was born March 19, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Stormy and Michael Jameson Jr. of Lovell.
He weighed 7 pounds.
He joins siblings Kobi, 9, Jace, 8, and Kali, 5.
Grandparents are Greg and Breana Smith of Lovell and Mike and Cristy Jameson of Lovell.
Ryah Onyx Paris was born March 20, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Zach and Janelle Paris of Powell.
She weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces.
She joins sisters Cahlia, 5 and Aylin, 2.
Grandparents are Jim and Patti Umphlett and the late Rod and Donna Paris.
