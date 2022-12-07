Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Cailyn N. Dallman, $105; Tyler Marr, $215; Ricardo Tellez-Aguilar, $555; Crystal Messier, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Erik L. Johnson, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months probation, $520; Dawn L. Carter, possession of controlled substance, $270; Tristan L. Miner, window tint greater than 28% on side/wing or both, $100; Richard L. Wright, turning violation, $100; Michael McConnell, failure to stop at established check station, $100; Jose Antonio Villagomez-Roque, interference with peace officer, $320; Manuel Antonio Altamira-Avila, interference with peace officer, $320; Ricardo Tellez-Aguilar, valid driver’s license, $555; Tellez-Aguilar, interference with peace officer, $555; Trevor Harmon, unlawful contact, rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, $220; Frank Williams, failure of vehicle turning left at intersection to yield to approaching traffic, $90; Aaron Daniel Smith, interference with peace officer, jail 60 days, $220.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Davon L. Barreto, Powell, $160; Roger Heidorn, Richville, Minn., $103; Dieter H. Noesner, Casper, $125; Shaylynne Jones, Otto, $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ron R. Dube, Wapiti, taking big game over the limit/trophy game/wild bison, $450; Peter A. Nielsen, Powell, failure to tag big or trophy game animal, $250; Nielsen, failure to wear fluorescent orange/pink clothing, $100; Terry Reckdal, Powell, property destruction under $1,000, $220; Willem Verstraete, Phoenix, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $560; Jessica Smallwood, Livingston, Texas, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Mistee Taylor, Plain City, Utah, hunt, shoot or kill wildlife from highway, $250; Amanda G. Cunningham, Meeteetse, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, 6 months probation, $270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.