Minx is a 1-year-old female cat. She does well with other cats, is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations and microchipped.
Remi is a 1-year-old beautiful black and white pit bull mix. Remi needs to go to a home with no other animals and would prefer to go to a home with adults only. Remi is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is free because his adoption fee has been paid for by a generous donor.
For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
