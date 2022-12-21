Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Christopher P. Dunning, forfeiture, improper backing, crash, $200; John Ryan Cowger, forfeiture, improper backing, crash, $200; Michael Andrew Cervantes, no valid registration, expired registration, $100; Miles W. Sowerwine, speeding in a school zone, $160; Sierra J. Hurst, careless driving, crash, $200; Bridger R. Hult, speeding too fast for conditions, $100; Nicholas A. Picchi, failure to stop at a stop sign, $100; Dakota S. Porter, speeding, $124.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sid Pratt, animal at large, fine, $65; Nakisha A. Brainerd, fine, shoplifting, $500.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Teresa L. Hall, Thermopolis, following too closely, crash, $210; Alan F. Angulo-Cortez, Burlington, no valid driver’s license, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Hanna M. Martinek, Las Vegas, Nev., fine, public intoxication, $500; Martinek, fine, disorderly conduct, $300; Martinek, fine, theft, $750.
