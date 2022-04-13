Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Linda Sparks, no valid/expired registration, $100, $10; Louie Chance Lackey, speeding, $106; Ian Trask, no valid/expired registration, $100; Brock Johnson, speeding, $109; Daniel Shorts, no liability insurance, , no valid/expired registration, $110; Jerry Jordan Hernandez, no valid drivers license, $150, $10.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
William Schoening, animals creating a nuisance, $50, $10; John Cesario, dog at large, $75.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Christopher Shelby, Shreveport, La., speeding, $121; Laura Davila, Powell, speeding, $134; Brett Harpling, Las Vegas, speeding, $100; Gary Richard Lynn, Powell, no valid drivers license, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Anthony Scott Holcomb, Fort Collins, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay; Jesus Rodriguez, North Platte, Neb., public intoxication, bench warrant
