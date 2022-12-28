Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Recent sheriff news includes:
Arrests
Kaitlyn J. Stryjewski, 36, warrant.
Kimberly D. Pavao, 55, domestic battery, Dec. 22.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Brandi Lea Eakerns, 31, domestic battery, causes injury, Dec. 20.
Bridger C. Wilson, 22, theft of $1,000-plus from building, Dec. 21.
Carlos Stretches, 36, criminal trespass, probation/parole violation, Dec. 21.
Skyler J. Wipplinger, 38, Greybull, warrant, Dec. 21.
Mark R. Wilson, 32, Powell, DUI: alcohol, careless driving, window tint.
Disturbance
Caller on 13th Street said she thinks female could be getting thrown around, 2:24 a.m. Dec. 20.
Caller on 16th Street says that a malamute mix is barking and it’s too cold for him to be outside. Officer provided assistance, 7:24 p.m. Dec. 21.
Caller on Stolt Street reported a physical and verbal dispute, 2:02 p.m. Dec. 24.
Caller on 17th Street said a man in a white pullover was yelling and said he needed a phone to call 911, 10:55 p.m. Dec. 25.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Mountain View Drive, fender bender, 3:43 p.m. Dec. 22.
Motor vehicle crash on Newton Avenue and 19th Street, 2 vehicles, no injuries and partial blockage, caller involved, 4:16 p.m. Dec. 22.
Car versus snow pile on Depot Drive, no injuries, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 23.
Two vehicle crash on 18th Street and Newton Avenue, minor injury, 12:19 p.m. Dec. 23.
Motor vehicle accident on Sheridan Avenue, white Ford F150 left the scene, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 24.
Reddi report on East Carter Avenue, gray GMC Suburban was heading into oncoming traffic, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 24.
Other
Caller on 19th Street said a mid-sized black dog bit her, 12:39 p.m. Dec. 20.
Caller on Cody Avenue says that her neighbor follows guests from their home and yells at them. Officer provided assistance, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 20.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue believes male is sneaking in and sleeping in the hallways at night. Officer provided assistance, 12:16 p.m. Dec. 21.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says a subject walked out with a cart full of unpaid items, two kids, adult male with plaid jacket, Carhartt pants, on the west side not with a vehicle, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 21.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says there is a man sitting in the hallway charging his phone, 6:33 p.m. Dec. 21.
Caller reported a theft on Yellowstone Avenue, 5:35 p.m. Dec. 23.
Brown pickup has driven by caller’s residence on Maple Leaf Avenue several times and they believe it is related to a road rage incident earlier in the day at Walgreens, 7:44 p.m. Dec. 23.
Caller on A Street reported there may be an emergency as the dogs are barking, which is unusual, 6:44 a.m. Dec. 24.
Caller on 17th Street says they found a black dog and would like an officer to pick it up, 7:08 a.m. Dec. 24.
Caller on Bakken Avenue reported she heard five gun shots, then two more 10 minutes later, 7:39 a.m. Dec. 24.
Caller on Cougar Avenue, requested to have someone trespassed from the property, 2:35 p.m., Dec. 24.
Caller from another agency requested assistance for a person who had possible overdosed on Xanax, 7:01 p.m. Dec. 24.
Caller on Beck Avenue says he heard possible gun shots north of his location three times in 10 minutes, 10:36 p.m. Dec. 25.
