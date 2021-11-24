Blaze Jason Leroy Thompson was born Nov. 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Brianna and Brady Thompson of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
He joins sibling Emma, 11 months.
Grandparents are Jason and Jamie Bunker, Cathy Thompson and Dennis Thompson.
Evangeline Sol Rangel was born Nov. 17, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Dominic and Maria Rangel of Worland.
She weighed 5 pounds and 14 ounces.
She joins sibling Christopher Royce Thompson, 1.
Grandparents are Luz and Royce Thompson, Shane Rangel and Misty Little.
Grant lan Kritscher was born Nov. 18, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kelsey Roland Kritscher and Alan Kritscher of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Scott and Debra Roland, and Steve and Yvonne Kritscher.
Orin Pearson Jr. was born Nov. 20, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jessica and Orin Pearson of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces.
He joins sibling Declan, 20 months.
Grandparents are Janene Walbert, Brian Pearson, Terry and Frana Stanworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.