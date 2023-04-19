CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kirk Ohman; Ohman pleaded guilty to possessing burglar’s tools, to criminal trespass and to destroying the property of another person.
Ohman committed these offenses in December of last year after officers with the Powell Police Department discovered Ohman in a junk yard, allegedly stealing gas from vehicles. As a result of a plea agreement, the court dismissed three other counts Ohman had originally been charged with, including two other counts of destroying property and one count of theft. Ohman was sentenced to serve between 18 and 24 months in a state prison with credit for 42 days served for possessing burglar’s tools. He was further sentenced to serve a minimum of 180 days for criminal trespass and destroying the property of another person. He was also placed on probation for three and half years.
State v. Breanna L. Armstrong; Armstrong pleaded guilty to theft and was ordered to undergo a pre-sentencing investigation.
Armstrong committed the offense in October of 2021 after she stole over $1,000 worth of items from Walmart by failing to scan them while at self-checkout. The items included a vacuum, tray tables, TV cart, cooking pans, paper towels, an urn and other household items. Armstrong will receive a sentence for the charge once the pre-sentencing investigation is completed.
State v. Brad Lee Corbin; The state revoked Corbin’s probation, which he had been ordered to serve for two incidents of theft in 2020.
After revoking his probation, the state reimposed the sentence Corbin initially received, in which he was sentenced to the Park County Detention Center for 1 year with credit for 177 days served, and to a five year probation. Corbin stole two GoPro cameras, a drone, Canon camera, laptop and dashboard camera from Walmart between November and December of 2020, amounting to over $3,000 worth of items.
State v. Tristen Miranda Brewer; The state revoked Brewer’s probation, which she had been sentenced to serve following a plea of guilty to abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Brewer committed the offense in 2019. While conducting a welfare check on a 69-year-old male in the care of Brewer, a Park County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed the male was in poor health, was thin, had bruising around his face and was living in an unclean environment. Brewer was sentenced to three more years of probation.
