Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 30, 5:05 p.m., Big Horn Ave and Blackburn. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and traffic control, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 55 minutes.
Nov. 30, 5:28 p.m., Big Horn Ave and Railroad Ave. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 2 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 22 minutes.
Nov. 30, 10:33 p.m., MP 121 WYO 120 N. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 2 minutes.
Dec. 4, 2:47 p.m., 30 Mustang Lane. Wood pile on fire, extinguished, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
Dec. 5, 9:20 a.m., 160 Road 2AB. Motor vehicle accident, canceled, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Dec. 5, 12:22 p.m., 707 Sheridan Ave. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 39 minutes.
Dec. 5, 1:01 p.m., 1301 Red Butte. Carbon monoxide detector, investigated, 3 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
Dec. 5, 4:03 p.m., 2202 South Fork St. Assisted EMS, 2 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
Dec. 6, 242, 3:24 p.m., Bleistein, carbon monoxide detector, investigated, 3 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
Dec. 6, 5:34 a.m., 36 Starburst Road. Freeze alarm in horse trailer, investigated, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 46 minutes.
Dec. 6, 2:04 p.m., 1313 Rumsey. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 6, 5:54 p.m., 4575 14A. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and traffic control, 2 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 6:30 p.m.
