Baker Call was born Aug. 9, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Emily Mundy and Parker Call of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 8 osz.
Grandparents are Nolan Mundy, Alan Call, Lisa Call, Lynn Fyffe and John Fyffe.
Rex Gaetano Settineri was born Aug. 11, 2023 at Cody Regional Health to Joanna and Anthony Settineri of Cody.
Rex is welcomed by sibling, Lincoln Settineri.
