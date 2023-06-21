CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. William Joseph Griffin; Griffin’s bond was modified to a $10,000 personal recognizance/signature bond, allowing him to sign the bond document and be released. It was further ordered that on June 20, the bond would convert to a cash or surety bond, and if the bond wasn’t posted, Griffin would have to re-enter the Park County Detention Center. If he failed to check back into the PCDC, a warrant would be issued for his arrest June 21.
Griffin is currently out on bond for charges alleging he possessed several controlled substances, including methamphetamine and marijuana, on April 30.
State v. Ashton L. Wollam; Wollam pleaded not guilty to one count of allowing a child to remain in a room, dwelling or vehicle where there is illicit methamphetamine or illicit fentanyl that is possessed, stored or ingested. If convicted, Wollam could face up to 5 years in prison and have to pay a maximum $5,000 fine. He was ordered not to use, possess or ingest any alcohol nor smoke around his minor child.
Wollam allegedly committed the offense in April after agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation found fentanyl and methamphetamine inside of his home where minor children were staying. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Joseph Martellaro; Martellaro pleaded not guilty to burglary, which he allegedly committed in April. He was charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of jewelry and gaming devices from a Cody woman after he had drinks with her in her apartment. The offense carries a maximum imprisonment time of 10 years and a maximum fine of $10,000. He now faces a jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.