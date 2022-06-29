Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Grady Monfeldt, $120; Kolby Gobble, $105; Terran Stranger, $220;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Clifford William Bruce, DUI, 60 days jail, 58 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $620; Sarah Olson, theft under $1,000, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220 fees and fines, $70 restitution; David J. Lundberg, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle, $220 fees and fines, $4,000 restitution; Makayla A. Colegrove, seat belt, $25;
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joey Zheng, Bellaire, Texas, $115; Karol Alva, Powell, $140; Tami Moore-Weingartner, New Castle, Pa., $120; Rainen Schwartz, Billings, $120; Henry Rodriguez, San Dimas, Calif., $103; Thomas George, Powell, $97; Shean Rimmer, Worland, $103; Michael Slagle, Thermopolis, $105; Nathan Mayer, Lakewood, Colo., $109; Jaime Lammert, Grafton, Wis., $140; Timothy Zolo, Cudahy, Wis., $105; Paul Zalis, Bigfork, Mont., $105; Catherine Lerch, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., $205; Fernando Dizitti, Los Angeles, $103; Misty Strong, Basin, $140; Jerid Abrahamson, Great Falls, Mont., $140.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Scott Clothier, Muskogee, Okla., seat belt, $25; Daniel Canny, Clark, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Carrie Lynn Ballinger, Frannie, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $560;
