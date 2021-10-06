Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Naoma Tate, $103; Helen Stanley, $130; Bryan Mick, $130; Robert Mason, $155; Samuel Stewart, $135; Jessica Stelzner, $135; Linda Wilson, $15; Harold Chlarson, $105; Bryanna McGuire, $97.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Rodrigo Aspengren, permitting unlicensed person to drive, $100; Joseph Arizmendy, invalid driver’s license, $70; Steven Rickard, overweight vehicle, $400; Melanie Lovelace, expired temporary license, $140; John Cesario, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 180 days, 142 suspended, 2 years supervised probation, $1,270; Matthew Bree, false statement/failure to register black bear kill, $250; Carrie Graywolf, expired temporary license, $140; Rachel Howard, expired temporary license, $140; Crystal Kuna, failure to yield, $90; Misty Stone-Tenbrink, possession of controlled substance- plant, jail 90 days, 87 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Tonya Lara, invalid driver’s license, $200; Michael Hothan, no seat belt passenger under 12-years old, $10.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kylie Yancey, Englewood, Colo., $105; Kevin Glaser, Sikeston, Mo., $115; Alyssa Brist, Yamhill, Ore., $115; Todd Catella, Orlando, Fla., $97; Reuben Howard, Edina, Minn., $150; Heidi Hunt, Thermopolis, $160; Michelle Borrud, Seattle, $99; Janine Marcacci, Sawyerville, Ill., $105; Derrick Lynch, Eagleville, Tenn., $145; Rodney Freeman, Galt, Calif., $113; Terry Lenyck, Mill Creek. Wash., $155.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
David Johnson, Huntsville, Ala., no seat belt, $25; David Johnson, Huntsville, Ala., failure to drive in a single lane, $100; Luis Hernandez, Roma, Texas, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 96 days, 93 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,220; Joseph Brant, North Weeki Wachee, Fla., battery and possession of controlled substance- plant, jail 16 days, $920.
