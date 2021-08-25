Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Lawrence Oldman, 18, failure to comply with probation conditions, Aug. 19
Josiah Jurich, 39, property destruction under $1,000 and breach of peace, Aug. 20
Traffic
Caller said it looks like someone went over the curb and hit a mailbox on Skyline Drive in Cody, 1 p.m. Aug. 16.
Solid light brown horse on the side of the road near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 7 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 17.
Goats in the road on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6 p.m. Aug. 17.
Tire came off a vehicle near the intersection of Eighth Street and Yellowstone Avenue. Deputies provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 18.
Cones were moved near the intersection of Road 7 and Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 20.
Vehicle all over the road and unable to maintain a lane near the intersection of County Road 2AB and Appaloosa Lane in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 20.
Field to the east of the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 6 in Powell is overflowing water and flooding the road. Deputies provided assistance at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 20.
Animals on Road 7 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 21.
A vehicle hit a cow on County Road 2BC in Cody, 11:10 p.m. Aug. 21.
Other
Intoxicated male stumbling all over and can’t stand upright while headed eastbound near the second entrance of Hastings Horseshoe at Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 15.
Theft of a foal reported on US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 16.
WYO 295 resident in Powell has video evidence of someone stealing some things, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 16.
A 10-week old German shepherd and Aussie mix dog has been missing for a couple hours from County Road 2BE in Cody, 6:35 p.m. Aug. 17.
Items taken from a mailbox on Cactus Road in Powell, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 18.
Grey horse and brown horse with white on its face missing from Road 6 in Powell. Caller is looking for them at 6:10 a.m. Aug. 19.
Arrowhead Drive resident Cody received fraudulent mail and wants to report it. Deputies provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 19.
Road 10 in Powell caller found a soda can that may have been used to transport drugs. Deputies provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 19.
Bradford Drive resident in Cody said someone drove on their property and took pictures. Deputies were unable to assist at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 19.
Lane 11 in Powell resident is having animal issues with their neighbor. Deputies provided assistance at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
Possible assault reported on the Beartooth Highway in Cody, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 20.
Phone harassment reported on Quarter Horse Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 20.
Caller sees a fire at the end of the road near the intersection of County Road 2AB and County Road 2CD in Cody that might be a bonfire, 9:15 p.m. Aug. 20.
Powell resident is being harassed over the phone, 10:45 p.m. Aug. 21.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Adam Aviles, 24, warrant, Aug. 19
Christopher Leminrande, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, Aug. 21
William Lefco, 51, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, driving with a suspended license, driving without an interlock device, reckless driving, no insurance, interference with a peace officer, Aug. 22
Disturbance
Big argument between two people going on near the school on Bleistein Avenue. It is unknown whether drugs or weapons are involved. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 17.
Caller was very distraught and said there is a parent who is not happy and yelling and screaming at staff at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 18.
Woman said her neighbors are fighting on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 21.
Children making noise in the alley near the intersection of 23rd Street and Newton Avenue. Six of them were on foot and a few were in a grey vehicle. They weren’t doing anything illegal but were being loud and the vehicle was speeding, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 23.
Traffic
Trailer parked in the way on Salsbury Avenue, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 17.
Woman said there has been a car parked across from her work near the intersection of 12th Street and Rumsey Avenue since Aug. 16.
Female said there are three big vehicles parked in the Bleistein Avenue alley, making it hard to get out of her garage, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 18.
Woman said her neighbor backed into her car on Aug. 14 around 6 p.m. Officers were unable to assist at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 19.
Female found a note on Aug. 17 stating that someone hit their car and provided a phone number, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 19.
A woman driving a Dodge truck kept killing her truck at Ryno Performance on Blackburn Avenue. Police issued a citation at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 19.
Red Ford Excursion and a silver Nissan Pathfinder crashed at McCue Automotive Specialists on Beck Avenue, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 20.
Hit and run occurred between Blackburn Avenue and G Avenue Storage, delayed reporting at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20.
Caller just got a call from a friend that her ex-husband is intoxicated and driving with kids at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 21.
REDDI report filed from Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan Avenue on white F-150 with a white canopy on the back that almost hit multiple vehicles, 3:35 a.m. Aug. 21.
Two vehicles crashed at Sierra Trading Post on Eighth Street with no injuries or blockage. Both parties are still at the scene as of 10:40 a.m. Aug. 21.
Vehicle abandoned on 23rd Street, 11:35 a.m. Aug. 21.
Caller who had a previous DUI went behind the Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue to pick up their 1999 Ford but it was not there. Officers provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 21.
Caller at Edward Jones Investments on Sheridan Avenue has been having car issues and need to leave their car in a two-hour parking zone all weekend. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 21.
Vehicle left at Big Horn Basin Hearing on Bleistein Avenue over a week ago, 5 p.m. Aug. 22.
Dodge Durango with multiple kids inside hit caller’s vehicle at the KOA on US 14-16-20 East. Police issued a citation at 3:10 p.m. Aug. 23.
Other
Police checking on transients at Paul Stock and Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street, 3:05 a.m. Aug. 17.
Caller said people are camping in tents on the east bottom end of Canal Park on Alger Avenue, 8:10 a.m. Aug. 17.
Lost older blue nose pitbull dog with a blue bowtie collar and mostly grey white streak on its face on 15th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 17.
Drug related investigation on View Avenue . Officers provided assistance at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
German shepherd dog running at large almost bit caller at the Shamrock Apartments on 29th Street. It has a blue collar but no tag. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 17.
Person sleeping on the back side of the Park County Library on Heart Mountain Street. There’s also a group of skateboarders in the front of the building. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 18.
Father said he found drugs in his son’s room on Wyoming Avenue, 11:20 a.m. Aug. 18.
Ex-employee came to gather their belongings at Big Horn Radio Network on Mountain View Drive, and a civil standby was requested because threats have been made. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Aug. 19.
Stray yellow female lab on Park Lane. Officers provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. Aug. 19.
B Street woman said her neighbor is keeping chicks outside without cover. Officers provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 19.
Woman would like to speak with an officer about her ex doing drugs on Wyoming Avenue, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 19.
Female at the Cody Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue has questions about the safety of her nephews due to the fact she believes the parents are doing drugs. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 p.m. Aug. 19.
Live cat crying in a dumpster outside Stor N Lock on Blackburn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. Aug. 20.
Anonymous tip of someone smoking marijuana at Albertsons. Officers were unable to locate at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 20.
Man believes a group of people are living in one of the storage units on Blackburn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 20.
Intoxicated person at Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 21.
Wallet found at Albertsons. Officers provided assistance at 8 a.m. Aug. 21.
Injured deer near the Coe Mansion on 11th Street. Officers were unable to locate at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 21.
Retired law enforcement officer would like to speak to an officer about our area as he is thinking of moving here. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 21.
Customer wanting a refund and to speak to the owner, becoming hostile over the phone at Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 4:15 a.m. Aug. 22.
Possible drug deal going on at Maverik gas station on 17th Street between blue Hyundai and blue Chevy Cobalt. Officers were unable to locate at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 22.
Theft reported at Rodeway Inn on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 22.
Gift shop broken into at Old Trail Town on Demaris Street, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 23.
Dead fawn in yard on 29th Street, 9:20 a.m. Aug. 23.
Pistol found in storage shed near the intersection of Cougar Avenue and Blackburn Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 23.
It looks like someone shot bb bullets at the First Bank of Wyoming windows on Eighth Street, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23.
Small black and white dog running the 19th Street and Stampede Avenue area with a cone on its head. Officers were unable to locate at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 23.
