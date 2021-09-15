Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Elizabeth Reiter, $103; Caleb Nelson, $145; Kristie Hoffert, $115; Christopher Struiksma, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Karrie Glanz, possession of controlled substances, jail 120 days, 120 suspended, 2 years supervised probation, $570; Jonathan Philips, invalid driver’s license, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Diljeet Masuda, West Jordan, Utah, $150; John Greichen, Centennial, Colo., $120; James Skoranski, Newark, Del., $135; James Hobbins, Philadelphia, $174; Anthony Hightower, Sacramento, Calif., $113; Gabriel Sapsin, Lafayette, Colo., $185; Joseph Trasvina, Sacramento, Calif., $113; Helena Czepiec, Sierra Madre, Calif., $105; Brice Morison, Whitefish, Mont., $103; Joshua Crowder, Thermopolis, $125; Michelle Hernandez, Clive, Iowa, $240; Frank Surface, Gainesville, Va., $130; Jeremy West, Brooklyn, N.Y., $135; Joseph Primm, Denver, $125; William Rosen, McKinney, Texas, $135; David Elliott, Chandler, Ariz., $135; Kathy Sturman, Roberts, Mont., $160; Katelyn Greer, Andover, Mass., $145; Kristopher Heaton, Stuart, Fla., $170.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gabriel Sapsin, Lafayette, Colo., invalid driver’s license, $140; Larry Green, Apopka, Fla., following too closely, $100; Timothy Ryken, Lynden, Wash., driving under the influence of alcohol and interference with a peace officer, jail 180 days, $1,570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.