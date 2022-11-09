Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
Traffic stop on milepost 63 WYO 120 S was cited for an open container and warned for failure to maintain lane and impeding traffic, 7:32 p.m., Oct. 30.
Caller on Road 8/Lane 11 ran a stop sign close to this location and was then accosted by a person driving a truck. Deputy provided assistance, 8:29 a.m., Nov. 2.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6EH. Motorcycle crashed into a fence, 6:21 p.m., Nov. 2.
Other
Caller on Road 5 said there are approximately 30 vehicles, possibly alcohol and multiple underage persons, 12:15 a.m., Oct. 30.
Caller on County Road 6SU found a deceased 56 year old male, 3 a.m., Oct. 30.
Caller on Road 8/Lane 6 said there are 20 goats in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 8:28 a.m., Oct. 31.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W said person went elk hunting approximately one week ago with a friend, and they haven’t been able to get in touch with either of them, 2:52 p.m., Oct. 31.
Caller on Road 11 reported they had been bitten by a cat, 9:25 a.m., Nov. 1.
Caller on Road 8 said there were 40 goats in the road, 9:59 a.m., Nov. 1.
Caller on Lane 9 said 7 or 8 horses were standing at the pipe and they have been without water. Deputy provided assistance, 11:50 a.m., Nov. 1.
Caller on Lane 13 1/2 and Road 22 said someone damaged the trailhead signage and donation box, 6:56 a.m., Nov. 2.
Caller on Lane 10 said the neighbor’s dog got onto their property and injured horses and damaged a fence, 9:22 a.m., Nov. 2.
Caller on Highway 295/Lane 5 said 1,000 head of sheep were being moved, 11:26 a.m., Nov. 2.
Search and Rescue call on an injured elderly hunter who fell off a horse, 8:48 a.m., Nov. 3.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Andrew C. Crawford, 34, warrant, Nov. 3.
Dale L. Page, 62, warrant, Nov. 3.
Blake Taddy, 32, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Nov. 4.
Sarah Evrard, 43, warrant, careless driving and open container, Nov. 5.
Disturbance
Fight at the high school reported on 10th Street Officer provided assistance, 12:12 p.m. Nov. 1.
Caller on 11th Street says dog is barking again. Caller advised it is in the yard behind the house. Officer provided assistance, 6:44 p.m. Nov. 2.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says there is a 28-30 year old white male approximately 5’9” wearing camo trying to fight the bouncers, 11:12 p.m. Nov. 4.
Traffic
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said that vehicle was struck sometime last night, 9:43 a.m. Nov. 2.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said employee backed into callers vehicle this morning. Officer provided assistance, 3:38 p.m. Nov. 2.
Caller on 17th Street said a silver Toyota truck heading east bound towards 19th St. tried to run the caller off the road. Officer unable to locate, 7:52 a.m. Nov. 4.
Motor vehicle crash reported on Sheridan Avenue, hit and run. Callers vehicle struck by another. No injuries, no blockage, no hazards. No witnesses but four door white Jeep license unknown, no driver description, 3:02 p.m. Nov. 4.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a mattress blown into the street by the wind and is partially blocking road. Officer provided assistance, 3:19 p.m. Nov. 4.
Caller on Big Horn and Blackburn said sign has blown into traffic, unknown which lane. Officer provided assistance, 3:41 p.m. Nov. 4.
Motor vehicle crash reported on Yellowstone Avenue and County Road 6WX, fender bender, no injury or blockage, 12:07 p.m. Nov. 5.
Caller at Cloud Peak Storage on 20th Street said barrels from business across the street rolled out and hit caller’s vehicle. Officer unable to assist, 1:43 p.m. Nov. 5.
Motor vehicle crash on 16th St. and Salsbury Avenue, vehicle vs. deer, no injuries, no blockage, 6:45 a.m. Nov. 7.
Motor vehicle crash on Skyline and 8th, a blue Chevy truck vs. a Ford Escape, no injuries, no blockage. Officer provided assistance, 12:22 p.m. Nov. 7.
Other
Caller on Heart Mountain Street reported property damage, the property in the park is spray painted, 9:18 a.m. Nov. 1.
Caller on 11th Street says that her neighbor’s friend harasses her every time she walks her dog. Officer provided assistance, 11:47 a.m. Nov. 2.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue says she thinks a home care worker has taken something from her home. Officer provided assistance, 6:18 p.m. Nov. 2.
Caller on 12th and Salsbury says he believes his tire has been slashed. Officer provided assistance, 6:42 p.m. Nov. 2.
Caller on Beck Avenue said firearm was taken from vehicle overnight, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 4.
Suspicious activity reported on Yellowstone Avenue west parking lot along the fence line, a 90s model Dodge Ram, no plate. Officer provided assistance, 2:58 p.m. Nov. 4.
Caller on North Lane says her recent ex is harassing and threatening her, 5:02 p.m. Nov. 5.
Caller on River View Drive says that someone stole his trailer from in front of his house, 6:53 p.m. Nov. 5.
Caller on Granite Court said neighbor is harassing caller, 8:18 a.m. Nov. 6.
Caller on Newton and 21st is concerned about the number of vehicles at her neighbor’s house. Officer provided assistance, 5:32 p.m. Nov. 6.
Caller on 11th Street reporting harassment, female was screaming at the caller. Both parties are currently separated. Officer unable to assist, 6:07 p.m. Nov. 6.
Caller on 11th Street says a female neighbor has been following her, officer unable to assist, 6:22 p.m. Nov. 6.
Caller on 11th Street requesting welfare check, female advises she has been hurt by someone at this location. Officer provided assistance, 10:32 a.m. Nov. 7.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said a male is calling and harassing business. Officer provided assistance, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Caller on Park Avenue said brother is threatening caller. Officer provided assistance, 9:07 p.m. Nov. 7.
