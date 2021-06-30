CIVIL ACTIONS
State v. Christopher A. Howard; Howard is charged with felony fraud, punishable by up to 10 years jail and $10,000 and two misdemeanors each punishable by up to 6 months jail and $750: receipt of stolen goods and theft under $1,000. A change of plea and sentencing will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kasey Guenther; Guenther had his probation revoked and had his original sentence of 2-4 years in prison imposed with credit for 245 days served. He was found guilty for testing positive for meth in December 2019, reckless driving, vehicle theft, eluding police and his third charge for driving under the influence of alcohol, all while on probation. In 2019, Guenther was sentenced to 1 year in jail after pleading guilty to burglary and then released on 2 years supervised probation.
State v. Jessica Hedges; Hedges had her original guilty plea for theft of property valued at $1,000 or more reduced to a misdemeanor for shoplifting under $1,000. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, $1,530.33 in restitution and $300 in court fees with a suspended 150 day jail sentence. Hedges was accused of stealing $1,530.33 in merchandise from Walmart while an employee there from Oct. 2019-Nov. 2019.
State v. Marc Young; Young pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $325 in court fees, and 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In November 2020, Young was found with meth during a house visit. He was previously convicted of this charge in 2000, 2005, 2007, 2018 and 2019.
State v. Thomas Keating; Keating pleaded guilty to interference with a peace officer while charges for fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, domestic battery, interference with a peace officer and reckless driving were dismissed against him. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $325 in court fees and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. Keating fled from police and allegedly punched his wife during an incident in November 2020.
State v. Joseph Jewell; Jewell pleaded no contest to interference with a peace officer. He will receive a substance abuse assessment and a presentence investigation will be performed before he is sentenced. Jewell is accused of loitering outside Walmart while intoxicated on New Year’s day, and then resisting arrest for an extended period of time, causing officers to deploy pepper spray in order to get him to sit in the patrol car.
State v. Cody Nielson; Nielson is scheduled for a Sept. 9 pretrial conference and Oct. 13 and jury trial. She has pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substance Clonazepam, Carisoprodol, felonies carrying up to 4 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. She’s also facing misdemeanors for possession of Zolpidem, driving under the influence of controlled substances, and property destruction, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Nielson is accused of causing property damage while driving on WYO 294 in December 2020. She was found with her mother’s prescription for various pills, hidden on her person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.