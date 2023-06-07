CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Travis Joel Dawe; Dawe was found guilty of burglary, forgery and conspiracy to commit theft after he changed his plea May 2. Dawe was initially charged with three counts of forgery, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count of conspiracy to commit theft. The counts Dawe did not enter pleas to were held in abeyance, meaning the court has not yet entered a judgement of conviction. Rather, a pre-sentencing investigation was ordered. Upon its completion, Dawe will receive a sentence. Dawe committed these offenses in January of 2021, after the owner of Caleco Foundry reported fraud on his debit card as well as the theft of several checks.
State v. Ethan Heath Haywood; Haywood pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing a controlled substance, his third or subsequent offense. Due to a plea agreement, one count of using or being under the influence of a controlled substance was dismissed. Haywood was initially sentenced to serve in the Wyoming State Department of Corrections for a period of three to five years with credit for three days served, but that sentence was suspended. Instead, Haywood was placed on supervised probation for three years. He committed the offense in June of 2022, after being pulled over for a traffic stop. Officers found marijuana in his car.
State v. Logan Scott Flowers; Flowers pleaded guilty to the failure of a sex offender to report a change of address. Flowers was initially sentenced to serve in a state prison for a period of two to four years with credit for three days served, but that sentence was suspended and he was placed on supervised probation for a two year period instead. Flowers committed the offense in September of 2022 after he did not inform the Park County Sheriff’s Officer of a change in address. Registered sex offenders are required to report any changes, including place of residence, vehicles, employment, etc., to the PCSO. Flowers was convicted in 2016 of sexual abuse of a minor.
