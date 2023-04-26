Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Gregory Boyd Eckley, $15; Alexis Fink, $103; Kelvin Schmidt, $99; Lindsay Arnold, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brandi L. Eakerns, unlawful contact: rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Eakerns, possession of controlled substance, 3 ounces or less, $270; Kenneth Lee Sizemore, DUI with child passenger — 1st offense, jail 180 days, 135 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,108; Sizemore, fleeing or attempting to elude police, jail 180 days, 135 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,108.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Daxton Fischer, Riverton, $101; Richard Pollock, Norwalk, Wis., $125; Connor Knop, Casper, $190; Jacob Morrison, Powell, $133; Adrian Rivera, Dana Point, Calif., $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Mona Teresa Hartling, Powell, criminal trespass, $220; Curtis B. McLean, Meeteetse, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.