Moose is a 10 month old grey and white Domestic Shorthair tabby. She likes to be loved on her terms but can be quite the snuggle bug. She has never lived with dogs or kids but she would probably do well with either older children or no children in the home. Blue is a 10 month old blue and white American Pit Bull Terrier. He is a sweet boy but it may take a minute to warm up to you. He would make a great family dog since he’s lived with younger children in the past. He has never lived with cats and would prefer to go to an only-dog home. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

