Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Robert Benoit, $105; Rodney Longaker, $150; Ty Dearcorn, $175; Kenneth George, $120; Scott Sweebe, $145; Joseph Wooden, $130; Daniel White, $103; Danea Detweiler, $113.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michelle Bash, interference with a peace officer, jail 90 days, 80 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $820; Joseph Blevins Jr., driving with a suspended license, invalid docs and no auto insurance, $970; Brady Deming, under 21 years old consuming alcohol, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370; Christopher Cline, driving under the influence of alcohol – 3rd offense in 10 years, jail 180 days, 138 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,520; Jeffrey Wagoner, unlawful contact, jail 90 days, 85 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $720; Ali McNamara Oetzman, no seat belt, $25; Jessica Brown, possession of a controlled substance, jail 90 days, 85 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jerry Netherton, Santa Fe, N.M., $130; Dongqing Ye, Alhambra, Calif., $150; Sergei Domorad, Troy, Mich., $130; Donald King, Hobe Sound, Fla., $115; Benjamin Bonnette, Metairie, La., $125; Joseph Ashton, Spanish Fork, Utah, $103; Casey Bendure, Billings, $105; Arthur Reinholm, Riverton, $155; Destiny Waters Reyes, Mesa, Ariz., $145; Dallin Christiansen, Burlington, $155; Carlton Voelker, Bloomington, Minn., $15; Harvey Osborne III, Meadows of Dan, Va., $140; Edward Dubose Jr., Humble, Texas, $150; Emily Shanor, Lovell, $115; Jeffrey Pruett, Jacksonville, Fla., $230; Brice George, Kaycee, $103; Michael Lee, Independence, Mo., $135; Michael Dietze, Tampa, Fla., $160; David Rahm, Castle Rock, Colo., $170; Louis Higgins, Lake Placid, N.Y., $115; Leo Snyder, Basin, $105; Kai Hsu, Brookhaven, Ga., $105; Alicia Biondi, Johnsonburg, Pa., $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Wanghao Fei, Norman, Okla., failure to obey traffic signals, $140.
