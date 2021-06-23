CIVIL ACTIONS
James Jolovich v. Park County commissioners; The petitioner has submitted his reply brief in support of judicial review, stating it has standing to bring the appeal, the county commissioners failed to ensure compliance with the Park County Land Standards and Regulations for Agricultural Overlay Districts, and failed their obligation to ensure public health, safety and welfare. Jolovich is disputing the commissioners’ decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot-tall self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain. Jolovich is requesting the court to review the commissioners’ decision and find that the board did not act within Wyoming law, thus granting a remand for a contested case hearing.
Heavens Peak Behavioral Health Services, Inc. and Trinity Teen Solutions Inc. v. Rashidah Taylor-Senior; A July 13 evidentiary hearing on damages has been set. The plaintiffs are accusing the defendant of fraud in that she allegedly kept and possibly cashed checks intended by her insurance company to be paid over to the plaintiffs for the cost of their providing services to a minor. They are suing for $81,596.52 plus 26% total interest.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. James Cote; Cote pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol – his 5th offense in 10 years. A charge for driving with a suspended license will be dealt with at his sentencing. Cote was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol in a parked, running truck in Cody in January 2020.
State v. Brian Mackey; Mackey is charged with possessing controlled substance marijuana – his 3rd or subsequent offense, a charge carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for being under the influence of marijuana, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and up to $750 in fines. He has pleaded not guilty to the offenses and is still in custody with $20,000 cash only bond. Mackey was found with marijuana during a traffic stop in March. He had prior convictions for possession of controlled substances in 2018 and 2000. He was on probation from Hot Springs County for a conspiracy to deliver dangerous drugs charge at the time of his most recent arrest.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; Mary Reed has responded on behalf of Cody Regional Health and said the hospital has no video recordings of the parking lots, emergency room entrance, emergency room waiting room and examination room, and all other medical documentation pertaining to the emergency room visit on March 27 for Paisleigh Williams at Cody Regional Health. Medical records from this visit were supplied to the state. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
State v. Garrett Bailey; A June 30 pretrial conference and Aug. 10 jury trial was set for Bailey. He is facing felony charges for 2 counts theft of property valued at more than $1,000 and property destruction of $1,000 or more, charges carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, charges carrying an additional 1.5 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bailey is accused of stealing three vehicles, engaging two near-miss collisions, running through a deployed spike strip, and leading authorities from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Park County Sheriff’s Office and Cody Police Department on a high speed chase reaching speeds of 125 MPH on WYO 120 South in February.
State v. Gerald Johnston; Johnston is scheduled for a Sept. 9 pretrial conference and Oct. 13 jury trial. He is facing a felony for burglary, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for unlawful use of a credit card for less than $1,000, charges carrying up to $750 in fines and 6 months in prison. In March, Johnston allegedly broke into a car and stole credit cards and about $600 cash before leading authorities on a cross-county chase into Montana.
