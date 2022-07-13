Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Eduardo Reynoso, improper backing, crash, $210; Tyler Cramer, exhibition of speed, $160; Dominic F. Phillips, speeding, $110; Cidney M. Adcock, careless driving, crash, $210; Adcock, speeding, $155; Jennifer A. Lord, illegal lane change, crash, $210.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Donald Bayne, Baltimore, speeding, $118; Jonathon Chang, Scarsdale, N.Y., speeding, $112; Tara Lystad, Bogart, Ga., speeding, $118; Jacob McGonagle, Crossville, Tenn., speeding, $109; 

 

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Darshan Patel, Rapid City, S.D., selling tobacco to a minor, $310; Senora Quarles, Powell, exhibition of speed, $150

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.