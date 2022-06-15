Friday June 17
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Summer Block Party, 6-9 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Enjoy live party and dance music by Free Spirit SOUL, a nine-piece soul, funk, blues, and reggae band out of Billings. There will also be a Native American Trunk Show.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Rotary cleanup and park maintenance event, starts 7:15 a.m., City Park
Saturday June 18
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Talk: Rethinking “Western” American Art, 10-11:30 a.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Coe Auditorium. Art Historian presents free lecture about the legacy of Peter Hassrick as a historian of western American art. RSVP to curators@centerofthewest.org. Light refreshments will be served before the program.
Sunday June 19
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday June 20
Cody
Artist-in-Residence Lee Post begins term, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West Draper Natural History Museum. “The Boneman” works with Draper Natural History Museum staff and volunteers to articulate an adult grizzly bear and an adult mountain lion specimen. View the progress each day as he and the team build these specimens bone-by-bone from the ground up.
Cody Club candidate forum featuring commissioners, noon, Holiday Inn.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., Geysers.
Meet author Hugh Grinnell, 6:30 p.m., Cody Library. Grinnell, distant cousin of George Bird Grinnell, will present a 45-minute first-person presentation where he will impersonate his cousin both in costume and by describing his adventures using daily field journals, published articles, and correspondence from 1885-1927. Hugh Grinnell’s book, “The Father of Glacier National Park,” derives its authenticity from these sources and some of Bird’s editorials over 35 years as editor of Forest and Stream sportsmen’s journal.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday June 21
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
