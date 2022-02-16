CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kalven McPherson; Per his plea deal, charges for interference with a peace officer were dismissed. He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance – 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of meth. McPherson was sentenced to 1-2 years in prison with credit for 231 days served, and $575 in court fees. McPherson was found with 7.35 grams of meth after running from police last May. A few months prior in February 2021, he was found with meth and tested positive for meth.
State v. Kaleb Zarate; A $10,000 personal recognizance bond was set for Zarate after he denied the charges made in the state’s petition to revoke his probation. Zarate is accused of being convicted for failing to report over $1,000 in property damage or injury, failure to drive a vehicle in a single lane, and driving with a suspended license in November. In 2018, Zarate pleaded guilty to felony sale of 4 pills of Oxycodone and was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; The defendants have been scheduled for a Sept. 1 pretrial conference and Oct. 17 jury trial. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
State v. Lauren Davis; Davis had her bond set at $20,000 cash/surety. Part of her bond conditions are that she must maintain a house arrest. If she breaks her bond, Davis will be assessed a $250,000 cash-only bond. Davis is charged with aggravated assault and battery, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She is also facing misdemeanors for driving under the influence of controlled substances – 3rd offense in 10 years, driving under the influence of controlled substances – 4th offense in 10 years, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, charges carrying up to 7.5 years in prison and $13,200 in fines. Davis is accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances on two separate occasions in the same week and knocking over a light pole while driving.
