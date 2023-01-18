Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Carter Barclay, $133; Malori G. Morgan, $133; David Potter, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Taylar Williford, driver no seat belt, $25; Charles Kirk, driver no seat belt, $25; Richard Perkins, white lamps required to illuminate rear registration plate, $100; Matthew B. Steele, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $770; Elvira R. Mclean, stop sign, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kyle A. Bieber, Powell, $155; Samuel Hallman, Powell, $105; Janet Carpenter, Powell, $103; Joseph Kelleher, Powell, $150; Reyna M. Graves, Riverton, $130; Christopher Domarew, Wellsboro, Pa., $97.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Morgan T. Black, Powell, DUI, 3rd offense within 10 years, $770.
