Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Carter Barclay, $133; Malori G. Morgan, $133; David Potter, $15.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Taylar Williford, driver no seat belt, $25; Charles Kirk, driver no seat belt, $25; Richard Perkins, white lamps required to illuminate rear registration plate, $100; Matthew B. Steele, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $770; Elvira R. Mclean, stop sign, $140.

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Kyle A. Bieber, Powell, $155; Samuel Hallman, Powell, $105; Janet Carpenter, Powell, $103; Joseph Kelleher, Powell, $150; Reyna M. Graves, Riverton, $130; Christopher Domarew, Wellsboro, Pa., $97.

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Morgan T. Black, Powell, DUI, 3rd offense within 10 years, $770.

