Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Daniel J. Cole, $160; Courtney Hooper, $120; Randel W. Hooper, $210; Leslie Patten, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Devon A. Brown, fishing without a license by a person 14 years or older, $250; Scott A. Crystal, no seat belt for driver with passenger under 12 years old, $25; Brendan J. Prior, restricted license, $150; Kurt B. Bailey, reckless endangering, $220.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Christopher F. McGonagle, Norman, Okla., $370; Eliza Nelson, Powell, $15; Sebastian Skokan, Missoula, $105; Rand Roselli, Ashland, Ore., $115; Wesley J. Preator, Burlington, $130; Cody Shelton, Charlotte, N.C., $160; Huan Nguyen, Irvine, Calif., $245; Lanquyen Ngo, The Woodlands, Texas, $165.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Bryce M. Hannam, Laramie, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, 6 months probation, $315; Hannam, exhibit acceleration, $315; Christopher F. McGonagle, Norman, Okla., driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, 6 months probation; McGonagle, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, jail 45 days, 38 suspended, 6 months probation, $570; Shalynn C. Foster, Casper, under 21 alcohol consumption, $320; Chevy M. Hill, Powell, restricted license, $150; Cody Shelton, Charlotte, N.C., driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $440; Kurt McNabb, Lovell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140.
