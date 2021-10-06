Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 28, 2:24 p.m., 1801 17th Street. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
Sept. 29, 11:58 a.m., 22 Road 3CXS. Truck rollover, investigated, 2 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 minutes.
Sept. 30, 1:20 a.m., 100 Valley Ranch Road. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Sept. 30, 4:05 p.m., 2121 17th Street. Motor vehicle accident, traffic control, 3 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 40 minutes.
Sept. 30, 8:33 p.m. 801 17th Street. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
Sept., 30, 10:19 p.m., 801 17th Street. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 31 minutes.
Oct. 1, 5:53 p.m., 149 Road 6RT. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 12 personnel responded. Time in service: 53 minutes.
Oct. 4, 5:40 a.m., 2 Antique Lane. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
