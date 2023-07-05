Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
Officer initiated activity on US 14-16-20 E with a gray truck parked but no driver around, 4:22 p.m., June 25.
Caller on Road 6/Lane 10 in Powell reported approximately 20 cows in the roadway, 7:35 a.m., June 26.
Caller on Musser Road reported they could hear a motor vehicle crash on the highway but could not see it. Deputy provided assistance, 5:27 p.m., June 26.
Officer initiated activity at County Road 6WX in Cody with a mudslide blocking one lane of the roadway, 10:20 a.m., June 27.
Caller on Road 8 in Powell reported a gray Jeep parked between railroad tracks and the canal. Deputy provided assistance, 12:32 p.m., June 27.
Motor vehicle crash at US 14A/Road 13 in Powell. Vehicle went airborne. Injuries were unknown, 2:07 p.m., June 27.
Motor vehicle crash at Lane 9/Road 16 in Powell. Caller stated a white F-350 was in the irrigation ditch, approximately 100 yards off of the road, 8:08 a.m., June 30.
Caller reported an abandoned vehicle on Stagecoach Trail. Caller said a white Toyota possibly rolled and has been there since last night, 10:01 a.m., June 30.
Caller on Stagecoach Trail reported a road hazard/blockage with three power poles snapped and lines sagging over the road. Power company responded, 6:03 p.m., July 1.
Caller on 10th Street/Sheridan Avenue reported a white Ford swerving all over the road and not using lights. Deputy provided assistance, 9:46 p.m., July 1.
REDDI report at Lane 11/Road 8 in Powell for a possibly intoxicated woman driving an open cab vehicle with no doors, 11:06 p.m., July 1.
Other
Caller on Hedrick Spring Road in Cody reported threats, 5:20 p.m., June 25.
Caller on Spirit Mountain Road in Cody reported possible animal abuse/neglect, 7:25 a.m., June 26.
Caller on Spirit Mountain Road in Cody wants an ex-employee trespassed, 8:47 a.m., June 26.
Caller on Cooper Lane in Cody wants her son’s girlfriend trespassed, 8:04 p.m., June 26.
Caller at Metzler Storage on Hastings Horseshoe reported a suspicious male cleaning out a storage unit. The owner does not recognize the male. Deputy provided assistance, 6:47 a.m., June 27.
Caller on Hays Avenue in Meeteetse reported dogs attacked and killed her chickens, 9:45 a.m., June 28.
Caller on County Road 3CX in Cody reported three dogs tried to attack her son around 8 a.m., 10:05 a.m., June 28.
Caller on Browning Road in Cody requested a welfare check on their husband and two adults sons who have not arrived at her location in Crandall. Caller stated they are two hours overdue, but advised they had shown up shortly after calling, 7:08 p.m., June 28.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported a camper on the property for a couple of weeks and no one was around. Deputy provided assistance, 11:25 a.m., June 29.
Caller on Milkyway Drive reported a male was trespassing on her property, 2:15 p.m., June 29.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a male in a parking lot with a gun. Deputy provided assistance, 10:56 p.m., June 29.
Caller on Cottontail Lane in Cody reported multiple sprinklers were broken off. Deputy provided assistance, 12:35 p.m., June 30.
Caller on Lane 11 in Powell said there were fireworks that have been going off for the last few hours, 10:58 p.m., June 30.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
James D. Moore, 53, breach of peace, June 27.
Marcus H. Shiffman, 38, speed, possession of controlled substance, open container, June 29.
Olivia M. Lukomski, 35, possession of controlled substance, June 29.
Disturbance
Disturbance on Sheridan Avenue from a 28 year old combative patient, 12:10 a.m., June 28.
Caller on Draw Street reported heavy duty equipment going on for the last hour to the north of their address. Officer provided assistance, 12:54 a.m., June 28.
Traffic
REDDI Report on 8th Street of an male driver in a tan Sedan in the drive thru drinking a beer, 4:36 p.m., June 27.
Other
Caller reported suspicious activity on Beck Avenue with a male sitting in a white Dodge for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, just staring into the laundromat, 5:34 a.m., June 27.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue reported a trespassing juvenile male. Officer provided assistance, 7:34 p.m., June 27.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue advised their daughter was harassed last night at the rodeo, and they would like to speak to an officer, 10:01 a.m., June 27.
Caller on Gentle Street reported a dog was locked in a pet carrier for approximately the last four hours with no food and water. Officer provided assistance, 11:33 a.m., June 27.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported someone trashed their hotel room and left drugs behind. Officer provided assistance, 1:04 p.m., June 27.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue reported an unknown person broke in through the back door between 1st and 11th of June, 3:44 p.m., June 27.
Officer initiated contact at Pioneer Avenue with an elderly male bleeding from the face. Officer provided assistance, 7:35 p.m., June 27.
Assisted another agency with a 65 year old female who needed to take her medicines and is out of it. Officer provided assistance, 9:03 a.m., June 28.
Officer initiated activity at Skyline Lookout on Skyline Drive after signs were posted on city property that need to be removed, 9:06 a.m., June 28.
Caller on Canyon Avenue would like to speak to an officer regarding his wife’s behavior, 11:18 a.m. June 28.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported suspicious activity after a couple dropped off a white Dodge Durango with the window broke out. A couple of days ago someone came and unloaded it. The keys are in the ignition and a purse is in the back seat, and is parked by the tire shop, 4:56 p.m., June 28.
Caller on Monument Street reported suspicious activity after a subject went out of his way to sit next to his kids at church on Sunday. Officer provided assistance, 6:27 p.m., June 28.
Caller on E Avenue wants to discuss weeds and other issues. Officer provided assistance, 9:10 a.m., June 29.
Caller on 12th Street reported a male and female in the store possibly smoking meth. Officer provided assistance, 10:27 a.m., June 29.
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments on Pioneer Avenue states she has been having issues with her boyfriend and she needs to know her options of what to do. Officer provided assistance, 10:32 a.m., June 29.
Caller on Central Avenue states the neighbor’s dog is attacking his dog through the fence, 10:44 a.m., June 29.
Caller on Beck Avenue reported a kitten stuck in a storm drain, 4:27 p.m., June 29.
