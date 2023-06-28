8-Track is a 2 year old black and white longhaired cat. He needs to go to a home with other feline friends. 8-Track is a sweet boy but can be a little skittish with people. He loves to spend time outside on his catio. 8-Track is a sponsored adoption and free to a home with an approved application. Harper is a black and brown 2 year old German Shepard mix. She is playful and friendly. She loves to go for walks. Harper does well with children, men and women. She also seems to like other dogs. We are unsure about how she will be with cats. Harper knows how to sit and shake. Her adoption fee is $100. You can them out in person or online at parkcountyanimalshelter.org/adopt/available-pets/. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

