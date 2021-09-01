Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
Driver warned for not pulling over for emergency vehicle, on US 14A near Cody, 5:42 p.m., Aug. 23.
Black SUV was speeding through construction zone on Lane 9 in Powell and yelling obscenities at the flaggers, 8:35 a.m., Aug. 24.
A little red car was in the ditch on Lane 10 near Powell, 10:46 a.m., Aug. 24.
Caller would like to speak to a deputy about speeding since chip sealing was done on Lane 9 near Powell, 3:59 p.m., Aug. 24.
Vehicle in the canal on Road 7 in Powell, 6:20 a.m., Aug. 26.
Driver in a red van is always speeding between 7 and 7:30 a.m. in Powell, 7:36 a.m., Aug. 26.
A truck that has been driving erratically and cannot maintain lane of travel on US 14A in Cody, 8:29 p.m., Aug. 28.
Other
Person in Frannie was scammed and sent money, 8:47 a.m., Aug. 22.
Person drove off without paying for gas in Meeteetse, 12:06 p.m., Aug. 22.
Person in Cody reported losing their ID somewhere in Park County, 5:51 p.m., Aug. 23.
Caller on Lane 20 in Cody would like to speak to a deputy about trying to find a person, 2:40 p.m., Aug. 24.
People on Spirit Mountain Road in Cody rolling tires down the hill, 4:06 p.m., Aug. 24.
Caller on Cooper Lane in Cody was contacted by some scammers about their bank account being hacked, 4:29 p.m., Aug. 25.
Person on Road 3EX in Cody said fence was struck by a truck and they weren’t sure if they’d left the scene or not, 4:40 p.m., Aug. 25.
Assault on Shoshone River Drive, 7:05 p.m., Aug. 25.
A boat floating was floating towards the dam of Buffalo Bill Reservoir, 8:27 p.m., Aug. 26.
Brown leather wallet found on US 1416-20 in Cody, 8:01 p.m., Aug. 27.
Caller is concerned about a horse in a pasture on Road 1AB in Clark, 2:13 p.m., Aug. 28.
Caller lost a biker vest on Sheridan Avenue, 7:47 p.m., Aug. 28.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Zakary Diller, 23, Grand Junction, Colo., burglary, Aug. 24.
Terry Stebleton, Cody, 39, warrant, Aug. 27.
James Lindsey, Cody, 59, probation violation and protection order violation, Aug. 30.
Disturbance
People yelling at Dorse Miller Park, 3:41 a.m., Aug. 24.
People in the back of the Holiday Inn drinking and being loud, 9:59 p.m., Aug. 28.
Traffic
Caller said juveniles in the back spun out in their driveway on Red Butte Ave., 12:01 a.m., Aug. 24.
Two car accident with no injuries on Blackburn and Big Horn, 9:53 a.m., Aug. 24.
Blue suburban vs. white sedan in Albertsons parking lot, 4:17 p.m., Aug. 25.
Caller reported blue Chevy truck all over the road and tried to hit them near City Hall, 4:32 p.m. Aug. 25.
Caller reported truck blew a bunch of smoke into his vehicle on Stampede, 5:22 p.m., Aug. 25.
Person backed into a pickup on Sheridan Avenue, 2:52 p.m., Aug. 27.
Driver of a van almost hit woman when she pulled into a handicapped spot at Walmart and was yelled at by the driver, 4:21 p.m., Aug. 28.
Grey Silverado was unable to maintain lane, 1:41 p.m., Aug. 29.
Vehicle on West Yellowstone driving all over the road and almost caused a head on, 3:13 p.m., Aug. 30.
Other
Caller reported long weeds on 21st Street, 10:37 a.m., Aug. 24.
Caller reported people dumping stuff in the alley on Bleistein Ave., 11:17 a.m., Aug. 24
Caller reported person on Canyon View is a potential victim of a “GF scam” and sent $20,000-plus to a subject in Alabama, 4:56 p.m., Aug. 24.
Caller found a cross body backpack with money and cards at Rockstar Cowgirl, 11:24 a.m., Aug. 26.
Caller at Juby’s was scammed out of money trying to purchase a parrot, 11:33 a.m., Aug. 26.
Caller reported neighbor’s dog being aggressive towards him, 2:38 p.m., Aug. 26.
People are walking their dogs off leash on the trail at Beck Lake, 4:37 p.m., Aug. 26.
Mini schnauzer on 32nd Street ran away, 8:44 a.m., Aug. 27.
Caller reported neighbor keeps coming on to their property on 18th Street, 11:43 a.m., Aug. 27.
Caller at Church Of God Of Prophecy reported 17-year-old male snuck out of his room, 11:41 p.m., Aug. 27.
Caller reporter strange vehicle in neighbor’s drive but nobody comes to door. They haven’t seen the neighbor in a week, 1:17 p.m., Aug. 28.
Seven juveniles refused to leave Sunset Motor Inn, 9:04 p.m., Aug. 28.
Caller at Meadowlark Court reported someone rang doorbell, 3:30 a.m., Aug. 29.
Two goats were in the middle of the road near the golf course, 9:13 a.m., Aug. 29.
Someone was on the ground at the Irma Motel, 9:40 a.m., Aug. 29.
Woman was stacking tree branches in the middle of the road on Stampede, 11:46 a.m., Aug. 29.
Dog in a Chevy Silverado looked like it was overheating, 2:47 p.m., Aug. 29
Caller reported mother assaulted her daughter on Sheridan Avenue, 8:53 p.m., Aug. 29.
Branches in the road on Stampede, 10 p.m., Aug. 29.
Caller reported two camper trailers parked on his property on Yellowstone Avenue that aren’t supposed to be there, 8:53 a.m., Aug. 30.
Person lost a set of keys while visiting the museum, 10:50 a.m., Aug. 30.
Man seemed to be trying to get into First Bank of Wyoming, 9:34 p.m., Aug. 30.
