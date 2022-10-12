Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
William James Schaffer, 42, Lorain, Ohio, criminal trespass, simple assault, cause bodily injury to peace officer, probation/parole violation, Oct. 5.
Steven Gill, 45, Cody, driving while license suspended 2nd offense, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, Oct. 5.
Kurt Bailey, 26, reckless endangering, property destruction less than $1,000, Oct. 5.
Hanna Martinek, 30, Las Vegas, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Oct. 9.
Denis Mason, 54, driving while under the influence, 2nd offense within 10 years, speeding, no liability insurance, Oct. 10.
Disturbance
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said unknown male yelling at caller’s father and attempted to hit caller with vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 10:18 a.m. Oct. 5.
Caller on 11th Street says dog is barking in the back yard. Officer unable to locate, 8:13 p.m. Oct. 6.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue requesting welfare check on female outside of her apartment yelling at someone. Caller doesn’t see anyone out there. Officer provided assistance, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 6.
Caller on Wyoming Avenue reported dog barking. Officer issued a warning, 11:06 p.m. Oct. 8.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says a female is making a lot of noise and requesting welfare check. Officer unable to locate, 6:50 p.m. Oct. 8.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Rumsey Avenue at Copperline Wealth Management. Hit and run, white Yukon vs. white Subaru, no injuries or blockage, 3:41 p.m. Oct. 4.
Motor vehicle crash on 19th and Wyoming. Two cars involved, no injuries and no blockage, 8:04 a.m. Oct. 6.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 2AB, white Mercedes vs. deer, officer provided assistance, 7:14 p.m. Oct. 6.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Gray Dodge Dakota with topper unoccupied hit a row of carts. Officer provided assistance, 3:19 p.m. Oct. 10.
Other
Caller on Road 6WX said firearm found in room that nobody is claiming and it is now in locked office of Hampton Inn, 12 p.m. Oct. 4.
Suspicious activity reported by caller on Blackburn Street. Male was walking around the storage lot, came in back driveway. Officer provided assistance, 3:49 p.m. Oct. 4.
Caller requesting welfare check on West Yellowstone Avenue. Caller says a male is sleeping in a sleeping bag behind the given address. Officer provided assistance, 8:49 a.m. Oct. 5.
Caller on 17th Street said male in blue jeans, black sweatshirt and glasses is passed out on the south side of the store on the bench, 4:46 p.m. Oct. 5.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said neighbor is accusing caller of stealing her cat. Officer provided assistance, 7:13 p.m. Oct. 5.
Caller on Monument Street said he is missing his gray Mitsubishi Outlander and thinks he parked it in front of the church, 1:44 p.m. Oct. 6.
Caller requesting welfare check on West Yellowstone Avenue says the individual was involved in a domestic in their jurisdiction. Would like an officer to make contact with the subject and have them call Thermopolis Police Department. Officer provided assistance, 11:43 Oct. 6.
Caller on 17th Street says his fishing equipment is gone, officer provided assistance, 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7.
Caller in Cody requesting welfare check, says that his mother was making concerning statements via text message last night and he believes she may have hurt or killed herself. Officer provided assistance, 8:04 a.m. Oct. 7.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says their neighbor has cow carcasses in their apartment that is stinking up the area. Officer provided assistance, 12:41 p.m. Oct. 8.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says there is an expired vehicle that has been parked on his property and does not belong to any of his tenants, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 8.
Caller on 11th Street says the manager at the apartments is going into his home without notice and breaking things. Officer provided assistance, 9:52 a.m. Oct. 10.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says a female from Shoshone Court Apartments is bringing her dogs across the street to walk them and not picking up after dogs. Officer issued a citation, 9:54 a.m. Oct. 10.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue throwing raw game meat in the grass. Officer provided assistance, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 10.
Caller on Carter Avenue called to report a potential future problem of neighbor’s dog charging a fence. Officer provided assistance, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 10.
Caller on 20th Street said a 15-year-old was bit by a dog, not injured, spoke with a parent who is at work. Juvenile will be at home, unknown where dog is currently, 3:08 p.m. Oct. 10.
