Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Tristan Miner, $130; Jenay Owens, $103; Christian Sauers, $295; Keaton Sheldon, $103; Joe York, $103; Addison Petrie, $103; Amber Waldner, $140; Lukus Morriss, $130; Easton Moore, $135.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Jennifer Cordeiro, invalid driver’s license, $140; Christina Lackman, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Ronnie Campbell, no seat belt, $25; Sarah Glass, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Teana Isbell, Billings, $130; Michael Brady, Tampa, Fla., $125; Michael Stafford, Huffman, Texas, $103; Christine Martin, Thermopolis, $115; Selby Schwend, Penhook, Va., $130; Hubert Ford, Chevy Chase, Md., $135; Ganesh Kutde, Schaumburg, Ill., $101; Megan Jacobson, Billings, $103; Michael Wellens, Carver, Minn., $115; Allison Strine, Roswell, Ga., $125; Emily Brox, Arvada, Colo., $103; Geordan McEuin, Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., $130; Fred Nahil, Port St. Lucie, Fla., $140; Logan Horton, Aiken, S.C., $105; Robert Wishar, Thornton, Colo., $103; Amanda Gulledge, Chesapeake, Va., $105; Corbin Harlon, Buckner, Ark., $105; Lexani Damiano, Worland, $130; James Russell, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, $130; Dana McNiven, Burlington, $135.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Lukas Trosman, Wilmington, N.C., no child safety restraint, $80; Ricky Coyle, Worden, Mont., illegal turn signal, $100; Roberto Ramirez, Chula Vista, Calif., invalid driver’s license, $140.

