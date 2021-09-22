Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tristan Miner, $130; Jenay Owens, $103; Christian Sauers, $295; Keaton Sheldon, $103; Joe York, $103; Addison Petrie, $103; Amber Waldner, $140; Lukus Morriss, $130; Easton Moore, $135.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jennifer Cordeiro, invalid driver’s license, $140; Christina Lackman, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Ronnie Campbell, no seat belt, $25; Sarah Glass, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Teana Isbell, Billings, $130; Michael Brady, Tampa, Fla., $125; Michael Stafford, Huffman, Texas, $103; Christine Martin, Thermopolis, $115; Selby Schwend, Penhook, Va., $130; Hubert Ford, Chevy Chase, Md., $135; Ganesh Kutde, Schaumburg, Ill., $101; Megan Jacobson, Billings, $103; Michael Wellens, Carver, Minn., $115; Allison Strine, Roswell, Ga., $125; Emily Brox, Arvada, Colo., $103; Geordan McEuin, Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., $130; Fred Nahil, Port St. Lucie, Fla., $140; Logan Horton, Aiken, S.C., $105; Robert Wishar, Thornton, Colo., $103; Amanda Gulledge, Chesapeake, Va., $105; Corbin Harlon, Buckner, Ark., $105; Lexani Damiano, Worland, $130; James Russell, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, $130; Dana McNiven, Burlington, $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lukas Trosman, Wilmington, N.C., no child safety restraint, $80; Ricky Coyle, Worden, Mont., illegal turn signal, $100; Roberto Ramirez, Chula Vista, Calif., invalid driver’s license, $140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.